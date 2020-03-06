Gorley, Willie H.

Willie H. Gorley, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
