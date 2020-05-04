CASTLEWOOD, Va. Helen Carole Parrott Gordon, 77, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lebanon, Virginia, the daughter of the late Banner and Grace Parrott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Max Gordon Sr.; and one son, Ronnie Max Gordon Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Mellason Gordon Clark and husband, Brian; two granddaughters, Maddie Gordon (James Hass) and Raleigh Clark; one sister, Sharon Artrip and husband, Douglas, of Cleveland, Virginia; one brother, Tommy "Butch" Parrott and wife, Polly, of Cleveland, Virginia; several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service for Helen Carole Parrott Gordon will be conducted with the Rev. Jim Lyttle officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the Gordon family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

