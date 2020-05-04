CASTLEWOOD, Va. Helen Carole Parrott Gordon, 77, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. She was born in Lebanon, Virginia, the daughter of the late Banner and Grace Parrott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Max Gordon Sr.; and one son, Ronnie Max Gordon Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Mellason Gordon Clark and husband, Brian; two granddaughters, Maddie Gordon (James Hass) and Raleigh Clark; one sister, Sharon Artrip and husband, Douglas, of Cleveland, Virginia; one brother, Tommy "Butch" Parrott and wife, Polly, of Cleveland, Virginia; several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service for Helen Carole Parrott Gordon will be conducted with the Rev. Jim Lyttle officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the Gordon family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Breaking
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.