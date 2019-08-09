Shirley F. Goodson, age 76, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in the Ballad Hospice House. Born January 5, 1943, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Maynard B. and Della Mae Chafin Childress, and she lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Goodson. Surviving include her sisters, Cathy Ledbetter and Linda Simcox; brothers, Leonard Childress, Darrell Childress, and Raymond Childress; stepson, Jimmy Goodson; stepdaughter, Yvonne Wright and Kathy DeBoard; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be 7 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Vestal officiating. The burial will be 10 a.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery. The visitation will be 5 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.