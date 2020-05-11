Alfred Gene Goodson of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1943, in Washington County, Va., a son of the late Roscoe and Louise Singleton Goodson. He served his nation in the United States Air Force. Gene retired as an engineer after many years of service with WCYB. He was an active member of Fellowship Chapel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Darlene Goodson and his brother, James Leon Goodson. Survivors include his daughters, Regina Blevins and husband, Lloyd and Donna Lynn Deaver and husband, Marc; three grandchildren, Caitlin Nicole Wilde and husband, Sam, Allison Channing Blevins, and Laura Ruth Deaver; his best friend and caregiver, Irene Childress; and niece and nephew. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the family will have a private graveside service at East Tennessee Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United States Air Force and Pastor Scott Price officiating. The family looks forward to having a celebration of Gene's life at a future date at Fellowship Chapel. The family wishes to extend a special word of thanks to all of Gene's caregivers at Bristol Regional Medical Center over the past several weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

