Pauline Johnson Goodman Pauline Johnson Goodman died on June 18, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living facility in Bristol, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Dr. Temple Goodman; three sons and their wives, Robert and Vicki Goodman, Mark and Susanne Goodman, and Vincent and Deborah Goodman. She is also survived by four grandsons, five great-grandsons; and four siblings, Louise Litwin, Joseph Johnson, Jr. and wife, Mary Ann, Jim Johnson and wife, Diana, and Kermit Johnson. Pauline was born in Hayter's Gap, Virginia, on April 27, 1930, to the late Joseph Johnson Sr. and Gray Henderson Johnson. She attended Meadowview High School and was a graduate of Johnston Memorial School of Nursing. Pauline was a devoted wife and mother. She loved and was proud of her family. She was a wonderful cook, housekeeper and enjoyed gardening. She was very civic minded and never failed to vote. Private funeral services will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Abingdon, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090, or Hope for Haiti, 1021 5th Ave N., Naples, FL 34102. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Pauline Johnson Goodman is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
