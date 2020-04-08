Goodman, Marie Ann

Marie Ann Goodman, age 75, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on April 7, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of the Tri-Cities area and was a daughter to the late John and Virginia Roe Widner. Mrs. Goodman was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Goodman; and sons, Brian and Eddie Goodman. She is survived by son, Jason Scott Goodman and fianc�e, Carolyn Weberling; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Goodman; and grandchildren, Eli and Abby Goodman. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will miss her dearly. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
