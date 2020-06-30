Mr. Darel Goodman, of LaGrange, Ga., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Mr. Goodman was born August 26, 1935, in Bristol, Va., son of the late William Lee Goodman and Savannah Clark Goodman. A former resident of Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina, he was employed for many years at Bell Telephone and later Centel Corporation and then assisted his wife in the operation of Rockingham Travel following his retirement. He was involved in the Lions Club in North Carolina, serving as a club president, and had made his home in Georgia since 2010. Survivors include his wife, Virginia E. Goodman of LaGrange; children, Helen Patrice and Bruce Berger Jr. of Roanoke, Ala., Allen Jr. and Donna Sikes of Hogansville, Ga., Kim Marie and Lee Empie of Pensacola, Fla., David Sikes of Hogansville, Daren and Cindy Goodman of Tallahassee, Fla.; sisters, Doris Crabtree of Abbingdon, Va., Carolyn and Jerry Pruett of Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Darlene Goodman of Aiken, S.C.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Franklin Darel Goodman Jr. and his granddaughter, Megan Bennett. The family will announce plans for a memorial service to be held on his birthday on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Iconic Dixie Pottery sign removed for restoration
-
Virginia announces changes in school guidance on reopening
-
Sullivan County commissioner’s Facebook comment sparks anger, controversy
-
Man arrested on charge of lying about Marion cross burning
-
WATCH NOW: Green flag: Virginia’s move to Phase 3 allows Wythe Raceway to open on July 4
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.