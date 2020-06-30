Mr. Darel Goodman, of LaGrange, Ga., passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. Mr. Goodman was born August 26, 1935, in Bristol, Va., son of the late William Lee Goodman and Savannah Clark Goodman. A former resident of Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina, he was employed for many years at Bell Telephone and later Centel Corporation and then assisted his wife in the operation of Rockingham Travel following his retirement. He was involved in the Lions Club in North Carolina, serving as a club president, and had made his home in Georgia since 2010. Survivors include his wife, Virginia E. Goodman of LaGrange; children, Helen Patrice and Bruce Berger Jr. of Roanoke, Ala., Allen Jr. and Donna Sikes of Hogansville, Ga., Kim Marie and Lee Empie of Pensacola, Fla., David Sikes of Hogansville, Daren and Cindy Goodman of Tallahassee, Fla.; sisters, Doris Crabtree of Abbingdon, Va., Carolyn and Jerry Pruett of Bristol, Va.; sister-in-law, Darlene Goodman of Aiken, S.C.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Franklin Darel Goodman Jr. and his granddaughter, Megan Bennett. The family will announce plans for a memorial service to be held on his birthday on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com.

