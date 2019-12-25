George Justin Goode, age 64, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born January 3, 1955 in Bristol, Va., a son of the late George Goode Sr. and Linda Humphrey, and he lived most of his life in the Bristol area. Mr. Goode was employed at Morrell Music. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Rhonda Hamilton; brother, Phillip Goode. Surviving include wife, Betty Widener Goode; daughters, Jennifer Farcasanu and husband, George, Christina Hash, Janet Hughes and husband, Jimmy, Lisa Widener and husband, Gunther Gass, Tracy Thomas and husband, Jonathan; sisters, Debbie Luchini and husband, Tommy, Stephanie Goode; stepmother, Barbara Goode; brother, Joe Cross; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mr. Goode will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Luther Roberts officiating. The burial will follow in Wyndale United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Shane Sage, Jeff Sage, Matt Dollar, Lawrence Ealey, Ronnie Ealey, and Roger Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be John Maiden, Richard Ball, Chuck Tipton and many of his musician friends. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wyndale United Methodist Church, 16188 Shannon Hill Drive, Abingdon, Va. 24210. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Goode, George Justin
To plant a tree in memory of George Goode as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.