George Justin Goode, age 64, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. The funeral service for Mr. Goode will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Luther Roberts officiating. The burial will follow in Wyndale United Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

