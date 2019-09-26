Terry R. Goins departed this life Friday, September 20, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted Monday, September 30, 2019, at the VA National Cemetery Mt. Home, Tenn. at 11:30 a.m. He is survived by a special niece, Emma Copeland (Edward). Professional services and care of Mr. Terry R. Goins and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments