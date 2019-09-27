Terry R. Goins departed this life on Friday, September 20, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Monday September 30, 2019, at the VA National Cemetery, in Mt. Home, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Goins and two brothers, William Folk and James Goins. Terry is survived by his mother, Mary Wellington; three sisters, Darlene Payne (Michael), Deborah Goins, and Ewina Goins Vann; and two brothers, Paul (Jean) and Charles J. Goins. Terry also leaves three children, two sons, Dana and Daron, and daughter, Ternette. Additional survivors include four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; special-niece, Emma Copeland (Edward), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as a host of other relatives. Professional services and care of Mr. Terry R. Goins and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423) 764-8584.
