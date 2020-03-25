Jean Goforth, age 80, passed away at her residence Tuesday, March 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Bristol, TN, and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Violet Parks. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Sue Hendershot; brothers, Gary, Roger and Tommy Parks all of Bristol, TN; and granddaughter, Heather Kerns of Blountville, TN. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bobby K. Goforth; sons, Kenneth and wife Paige, Jeff and wife Charmane all of Kingsport, TN; daughter, Kimberly Boesinger and husband Dean of Tampa, Fla.; grandsons, Dustin Goforth and wife Tiffany, Kristopher and Hunter Goforth of Knoxville, TN, Michael Goforth of Kingsport, TN; granddaughters, Whitney Castle and husband Brian, and Kennedy Goforth of Kingsport, TN; four great grandchildren, Mackenzie Cross and Heath Kerns of Blountville, TN, Briggs and Anders Goforth of Bristol, and Kirra Castle of Kingsport, TN; brother, Ronnie Parks and wife Lisa. Jean's wishes are to be cremated. There will be a private memorial service for family and invited friends held 7:00 pm, Friday, March 27, 2020 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The public may livestream the service at www.oneroomstreaming.com User ID:WeaverFH Password:ASNURK The family request no flowers, instead make donations to local children's fund or do something special for the disadvantaged children of the area, rememberthey are our future. Love to all, Jean. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

