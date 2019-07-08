Dr. Billy Starr Goforth, age 87, of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Oakmont at Gordon Park Assisted Living Facility in Bristol, Virginia after a long illness. The funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church with Dr. Doug LaPointe officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Visitation will also be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Weaver Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The entombment and committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Glenwood Mausoleum Chapel. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be John Tickle and Steve Bjur. Pallbearers will be David Abulhusson, Danny Salyer, Tim Buchanan, Joshua Goforth, Michael Goforth, Jonathan Goforth, Mike Osborne, Sammy Carrier, and David Richards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteers in Medical Missions, an interdenominational Christian ministry dedicated to the physical and spiritual healing of the less fortunate throughout the world, at 265 South Cove Road, Seneca, SC 29672 and/or The Gospel Book Store, 2112 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.