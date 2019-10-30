Jane Sayre Godsey, 79, of Bristol, Tennessee died Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019, at home in the presence of her family. Despite severe illness, she preserved her well-known sense of humor to the end. Born on May 30, 1940 in Kingsport, Tennessee as Jane Copenhaver Sayre, she was the daughter of the late Sidney William Sayre, originally of Tryon, North Carolina, and the former Virginia James Copenhaver, of Bristol. She was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School and Virginia Intermont College with a degree in nursing. Before her marriage, she worked as a registered nurse in hospitals in Bristol, Virginia and Richmond, Virginia. For many years, she generously gave of her time to good causes. She entered the Bristol Border Guild, and was a long-time member of the Junior League. In both capacities, she served local charitable organizations. She was a member of the State Street United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, William Duke Godsey; her daughter, Kimberly C. G. Leonard and her husband, Russell Leonard, of Bristol, Tennessee; her sons, Dr. William D. "Bill" Godsey Jr. (with Dr. Richard Arnhold) of Vienna, Austria, and James Scott Godsey of Atlanta, Georgia; her granddaughters, Margaret Copenhaver Leonard of Marion, Virginia, Caroline Pendleton Leonard of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Isabel Alden Leonard of Johnson City, Tennessee; her brother, Dr. S. W. "Bill" Sayre of Melbourne, Florida; her sisters-in-law, Beverly G. Dunn and Shirley F. Godsey, both of Bristol, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. The graveside service will be conducted by the Reverend Jonathan Jonas of State Street United Methodist Church at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery. The honorary pallbearers are Robert M. Little Jr., Michael P. Little, Robert D. Godsey III, James Franklin Dunn, and William Drewry Dunn. Receiving friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to State Street United Methodist Church, 300 W. Valley Dr., Bristol, VA 24201 or Girls, Inc., 613 Highland Ave, Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home (423) 989-4800 is serving the Godsey family.

