Godsey, Jane Sayre

Jane Sayre Godsey, age 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements are incomplete. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Godsey family.
