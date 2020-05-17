Edith Mae Stevens Godbey MEADOWVIEW, Va. Edith Mae Stevens Godbey, 96, of Meadowview, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 13, 1923, in Abingdon, Va., to the late Joseph Milburn Stevens Sr. and Maude Trivette Stevens. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Wellington Godbey Sr.; six brothers and one sister. She was of the Christian faith. Survivors include her son, Mark W. Godbey and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Jared B. Godbey and wife, Amanda and their children, Ryan J. Godbey, Jackson L. Godbey, Benjamin M. Godbey and Leah M. Godbey; Andrew W. Godbey and wife, Kimberly and their children, Cheyenne E. Godbey, Abigail W. Godbey and Madelyn R.A. Godbey; Adara E. Pickel and husband, Josh and their daughter, Clara E. Pickel; brother, Harry B. Stevens; and nephew, Gary L. Dutton and wife, Gail. Following current covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, a service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers, Dr. Paul Bufford and Pastor Darrell Martin officiating. Interment will be private at Knollkreg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Condolences may be expressed online at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Godbey.
