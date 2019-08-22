Graveside services for Nancy Jane Rutherford Gobble, age 77, of Dublin, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday August 24, 2019, at Evergreen United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary prior to the service. Mrs. Gobble passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Mrs. Gobble was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Wallace High School in Bristol, Virginia. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the BPOE. In her career, she had been employed by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, and ConAgra Foods. After moving to Georgia, she worked part-time for The Mail Center. Her hobbies included bowling, reading, and gardening. She was the daughter of the late W.W. and Lena Rutherford of Bristol, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy F. Gobble; sister, Frankie Rutherford Luttrell and brother-in-law, Ed Luttrell, both formerly of Dublin; and niece, Nancy Luttrell Smith. Survivors include her niece, Stacye (Mark) Lee of Dublin; nephew, Woody (Kathie) Luttrell of Dublin; and several great nieces and a nephew. Please visit www.townsendfuneralhome.com to sign the online memorial registry.
