BRISTOL Va. Melvin Morgan Gobble, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2020, at home after a lengthy illness. He was born June 13, 1944 to the late Frank and Anna Lou Gobble. Melvin was a United States Army veteran and a self-employed carpenter for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bud Gobble. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Wilma Woods Gobble; two sons, Melvin E. Gobble and Joe Lee (Tina) Gobble, both of Bristol, Va.; three daughters, Melba (Ronnie) Worley, Melissa (Jeff) Widener, and Camille (Michael) Callihan of Bristol, Va.; grandson Morgan Widener; granddaughters, Courtnie (Kasey) Marion and Angela Widener; five sisters, Julie (Dale) Mitchell, Lola Ritter, Betty Orfield, Nancy Baldwin, and Marie (Eddie) Fields; four brothers, Clifford Gobble, Ernest (Darlene) Gobble, Jack (Patty) Gobble, and Clyde Gobble; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Chaplain Cass Farrior officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia Army National Guard. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to convene at the cemetery. The family would like to extend special thanks to Ashley and Shirley with Caris Health Care as well as Tammy Johnson for their outstanding care. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Melvin Morgan Gobble is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
Jul 12
Graveside
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
