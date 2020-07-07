Gobble, Melvin Morgan

BRISTOL, Va. Melvin Morgan Gobble, age 76, passed on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. The family of Melvin Morgan Gobble is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

