ABINGDON, Va. Billy Dean Gobble, 75, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 24, 1944, in Russell County, Va., to the late Luther and Thelma Gobble. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Eugene Gobble and one sister, Kathy Faye Singleton. Billy was retired from Southern States in Bristol, Va., after 20 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid woodworker. He was a member of Barnes Chapel and also attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy C. Gobble; one daughter, Lisa Stowers and husband, Clay; five sons, Gary Gobble and wife, Wilma, Eddie Gobble and wife, Kim, Dennis Brummitt and wife, Christie, Jason Brummitt and wife, Rejeanne, all of Abingdon, Va., and Josh Brummitt and wife, Courtney, of Bristol, Va.; one sister, Ruby Sullins and husband, David, of Abingdon, Va.; nine grandchildren, Adam Lane, Whitney Wright and husband, Brett, Hannah Brummitt, Ethan Brummitt, Caleb Brummitt, Conner Brummitt, Caitlyn Brummitt, Cassidy Brummitt, and Jordyn Brummitt; one great-grandchild, Mason Wright; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express a special thank you to Charise Battel, NP, and the 4th floor and ICU staffs at Bristol Regional Medical Center for their care. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Treadway and Brother Darrell Milgrim officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m., Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Adam Lane, Ethan Brummitt, Caleb Brummitt, Connor Brummitt, Jerry Wynegar, Dwayne Fields, Clyde Keith, Daryl Blaylock and Bobby Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Fields, Kenny Blair, Jerry Blair, Junior Plummer, Junior Spencer, Kermit Singleton, David Sullins and the men of Barnes Chapel and Emmanuel Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts are suggested to the American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 7262, Hillsborough, NJ 08844-7262. The family will be gathering at the home of Gary and Wilma Gobble where friends may visit at any time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Gobble.
