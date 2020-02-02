Glover Sr., Michel Herbert "Herb"

Michel Herbert "Herb" Glover Sr., 91, of Bluff City, Tenn. went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his residence. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jamie Ferguson, the Rev. Rusty Verran, and the Rev. Reuben Farrey officiating. The committal and interment will follow the service in the Chinquapin Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Thomas White, Neil White, Myles White, Brian Morrell, Greg Glover and Eric Hicks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, Tennessee 37618. The memorial contributions may be made attention to the Chinquapin Church building fund or The Charlotte Fund. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Glover and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
