Michel Herbert "Herb" Glover Sr., 91, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He was born on July 10, 1928, a son of the late Roy and Velva Perry Glover. Herb is also preceded in death by his son, Michel Herbert Jr. Herb was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church where he served as a trustee for many years. He retired from Bristol Regional Medical Center where he worked as a maintenance supervisor. Herb enjoyed his retirement but stayed active with his hobbies and interests. He thoroughly enjoyed golfing and traveling and was a bee keeper. He was also a member of the Model A Club and enjoyed car restoration projects. Herb was a member of the Chinquapin Grove Ruritan and The Senior Citizens of Chinquapin. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marie Watson Glover; daughter, Laura Glover White and husband, Thomas; granddaughter, Chantel White Morrell and husband, Brian; grandsons, Neil White and wife, Libby, and Myles White and wife, Jessica; great-grandchildren, Sara Zimmerman, Carter Morrell, Leah White, Nolan White and Bennett White; siblings, Harmon Glover and wife, Wilma, Anna Lee Hicks and husband, John, Charles Glover and wife, Carol, James Glover and wife, Betty, Raymie Glover and wife, Mary, Carolyn Nave and husband, Terry and Naomi Jenkins and husband, Jack; aunt, Clara Scalf; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Jamie Ferguson, the Rev. Rusty Verran and the Rev. Reuben Farrey officiating. The committal and interment will follow the service in the Chinquapin Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Thomas White, Neil White, Myles White, Brian Morrell, Greg Glover and Eric Hicks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, Tennessee 37618. The memorial contributions may be made attention to the Chinquapin Church building fund or The Charlotte Fund. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice for the great care they provided Mr. Glover. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Glover and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.