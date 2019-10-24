MARION, Va. Mildred Elizabeth "Mick" Vernon Glass, age 87, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Mick was born in Marion, Va., on March 31, 1932. She worked over 30 years with Bradshaws Tax Service, which later became Marlene's Tax Service. She also worked 20 years at Beamer's Produce in Marion. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Preston "Red" Glass Jr.; parents, Ralph and Mabel Blevins Vernon; her daughters, Debbie Glass Blevins and Glenda Glass Bushnell; her sisters, Alta Vernon Hall and Edna Vernon Stump; and grandparents, Robert and Mary Petty Vernon and Tom and Lura Barker Blevins. She is survived by her children, Susie Sprinkle and husband, Marc, Ralph "Butch" Glass and wife, Marla, Garnett "Petey" Glass, Mary Rippeon and husband, Butch, Shirley Pennington and husband, Jeff, Joseph "Jody" Glass and wife, Tonya; brother, Jim Vernon and wife, Dreama; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. In keeping with her wishes, the family will have private graveside services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Glass family.
