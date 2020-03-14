Marianna (nee Whittaker) passed away on March 7, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Harry L. Gilmore for 73 years. Dear mother of Lee, Anne and fianc�, James Harry Isotalo, and the late Melissa Davis (Jimmy). Proud grandmother of Matthew Davis (Elizabeth) and devoted great-grandmother of Bailey, Nora, Morgan, and Paxton. One of six siblings, she was preceded in death by Harrison Burns Whittaker, Ernest Clyde Whittaker, Isabel Whittaker Evola, Simpson Johnson Whittaker and survived by her sister, Nora Whittaker Rockett of Bristol, Tennessee. She was a loving aunt to a large extended family. Memorial tributes to a charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. Share memories at AJDesmond.com.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
Attorney: Mother of Blountville toddler ‘upset’ to learn remains found
-
TBI: Body found Friday wearing ‘exact’ clothing of missing toddler
-
VHSL CLASS 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City's Scott Vermillion questions John Marshall's player pipeline
-
Region's first case of coronavirus confirmed in Sullivan County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389