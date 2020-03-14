Marianna (nee Whittaker) passed away on March 7, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Harry L. Gilmore for 73 years. Dear mother of Lee, Anne and fianc�, James Harry Isotalo, and the late Melissa Davis (Jimmy). Proud grandmother of Matthew Davis (Elizabeth) and devoted great-grandmother of Bailey, Nora, Morgan, and Paxton. One of six siblings, she was preceded in death by Harrison Burns Whittaker, Ernest Clyde Whittaker, Isabel Whittaker Evola, Simpson Johnson Whittaker and survived by her sister, Nora Whittaker Rockett of Bristol, Tennessee. She was a loving aunt to a large extended family. Memorial tributes to a charity of donor's choice. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500. Share memories at AJDesmond.com.

