Nina N. Sproles Gilmer, age 76, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 6, 1943, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Christine Beatrice Toon Sproles. Nina was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was an active member of Beulah Land Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Robert "J.R." Gilmer Jr.; sons, Jeff "Bear" Gilmer and wife, Teresa, Robert "Gizmo" Gilmer and wife, Raynett; special great-granddaughter, Brooklyn; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Lynn C. Sproles and wife, Teresa; two nieces, Tracy and Kelly. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Crusenberry and the Rev. Jimmy Sproles officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 3 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at High Point Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Gentry, Vilas Sims, Hershel Blessing, John Payne Jr., Craig South, Brian Gentry, Clyde Nelson and Eddie Briggs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Land Baptist Church, 14370 Old Jonesboro Rd, Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…