Nina N. Sproles Gilmer, age 76, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 6, 1943, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Christine Beatrice Toon Sproles. Nina was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was an active member of Beulah Land Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Robert "J.R." Gilmer Jr.; sons, Jeff "Bear" Gilmer and wife, Teresa, Robert "Gizmo" Gilmer and wife, Raynett; special great-granddaughter, Brooklyn; several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Lynn C. Sproles and wife, Teresa; two nieces, Tracy and Kelly. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tim Crusenberry and the Rev. Jimmy Sproles officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 3 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at High Point Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Gentry, Vilas Sims, Hershel Blessing, John Payne Jr., Craig South, Brian Gentry, Clyde Nelson and Eddie Briggs. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Land Baptist Church, 14370 Old Jonesboro Rd, Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

