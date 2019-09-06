Attilio "Tony" Gilmartin, age 30, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, He was the son of Attilio "Joey" Sayers and Vallissa Gilmartin Please visit Akard's website. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Gilmartin.

