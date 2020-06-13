ABINGDON, Va. David Lee "Red Beard" Gills, age 76, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. He retired from Verizon with 30 years of service and was a member of the CWA. David served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1969, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed at Suffolk Co. AFB, West Hampton Beach, Long Island, N.Y. and Wheelus Air Base, Tripoli, Libya. David is survived by his wife Sharon, and daughter Brooke Gills Smith and husband,Wilbur Coke Smith III "Trey." Private crypt side services will be held at the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum; Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of David Lee Gills is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

