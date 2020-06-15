David L. Gills was born on August 4, 1943, to Ambrose and Nellie Stewart Gills of Bluefield, Virginia, (deceased). He passed away at his home in Abingdon, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. After graduating from Graham High School he served in the United States Air Force from 1965-1969, serving at Suffolk Co. AFB, West Hampton Beach, Long Island, New York and Wheelus Air Base, Tripoli, Libya, where he attained the rank of Staff Sergent. After serving his country he worked in Newport Beach for what was known as C&P Telephone Company (one of the Ma Bell companies) then transferred to Lebanon, Virginia before moving to Abingdon, Virginia in 1991. He retired from Verizon, where he was known as "Red Beard," with 30 years of service. He was a member of the CWA. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Cross Gills; daughter, Brooke Gills Smith; and son-in-law, Wilbur Coke Smith III (Trey). A private cryptside service was held at the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of David L. Gills is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Breaking
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.