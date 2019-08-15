Lana Gilley, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a loving mother, "Nana" and friend, who will always be cherished. She attended Boones Creek High School and was a CNA for home health. Lana will be fondly remembered for her love of sewing and working in her flower garden. Ms. Gilley was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Gilley and Margaret Murray. She is the loving mother of Angela Slagle and husband, Chris and Tommie Loudy and husband, Eddie. Proud grandmother of Hayden and Loren Loudy of Kingsport and Sabrina and Victoria Slagle of Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617, with a celebration of life to follow in the chapel with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer www.cancer.org, http://donate3.cancer.org, 508 Princeton Rd., Ste 102, Johnson City, TN 37601, Phone # 423-926-2921, in honor of her daughter Angie, or to the Nursing Legacy Scholarship Fund at Cherokee High School, attn: Mrs. Shanks or Mrs. Jeffers, 2927 Hwy. 66, South Rogersville, TN 37857, Phone # 423-272-6507 in honor of her daughter Tommie. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Lana Gilley.