MARION, Va. Billy G. Gilley, age 77, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home in Marion. Billy was the best brother in the world. He was a loving father and friend to all who knew him. He worked for many years at General Dynamics until his retirement. He was a tough man and a strong Christian. He loved his Lord and his family. Billy will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hunter D. and Bertha Taylor Gilley; sister, Bobbie Gross; and brother, Dean Gilley. Billy is survived by his daughters, Candace Gilley and Dana Gilley, both of Marion, Va.; sister, Jerri Ellen Foore of Chilhowie, Va.; brother, Jim Gilley of Marion, Va.; special friends, Lynn White of Marion, Va., Norman and Wanda Echols, Parker and Racheal Williams, all of Chilhowie, Va., and Brandon Walls of Beckley, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with the Reverend Joe Powers and the Reverend Dennis Eller officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at South Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, in Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Billy G. Gilley, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Billy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.