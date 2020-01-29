October 22, 1939 January 28, 2020 David William Gillespie, 80, entered the presence of his Lord on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. David was born to the late William and Mabel Gillespie in Bristol, Va., on October 22, 1939. David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Bonnie; his sister, Eleanor Wilson; his son, Paul Cobb and his wife, Kelly Cobb; his daughter, Laura Donohue and her husband, Chris Donohue; his son, Daniel Gillespie and his wife, Lisa Gillespie; and his eight grandchildren, Rachel and Frederick Cobb, Maeve and Aine Donohue, and Jacob, Josiah, Ellie and Judah Gillespie. A graduate of Virginia Tech, David played football and served as a graduate assistant coach for the Hokies. Following his days in Blacksburg, David married Bonnie and began working in the electric motor field. After their third child was born, David and Bonnie moved closer to David's hometown and he spent time in the family business of Henley & Gillespie. In 1988, David and family moved to Wilmington, where he would spend the remainder of his days on this earth. David was an educator at heart and was able to spend the last 15 years of his professional career as an instructor for Cape Fear Community College. He was an active Wilmingtonian. He officiated high school football, served the body of Christ as a deacon and attended every possible event of his children and grandchildren. He was a man with calloused hands and a tender heart. He followed God's call to be a hard working provider, a faithful and serving husband, and a father every child would long to have and long to be like when they grow up. He served the Lord with gladness in the local church and in the community. His laugher was infectious and his smile would light up a room. Always gracious, uncommonly generous and just an all around great guy. The family will be receiving family and friends at a visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2730 Northchase Pkwy SE, Wilmington. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, 1 p.m., at Cornerstone Baptist Church immediately followed by a graveside service at Oleander Gardens, 306 Bradley Dr, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com.
Breaking
Gillespie, David William
To plant a tree in memory of David Gillespie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.