Gilbert, The Reverend Kenneth Wayne

SALTVILLE, Va. The Reverend Kenneth Wayne Gilbert, passed away at his home in Saltville, Virginia on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 72. He was a United States Army veteran. Kenny was raised on Buckeye Street and was a life long resident of Saltville. He spent most of his career managing the Piggly Wiggly, then becoming a pastor and evangelist. Kenny was presently the pastor for Midway Memorial Chapel. He enjoyed nothing more than helping others. He was loved by his family, church and community. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Gilbert and brother, Terry Gilbert. Kenney is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Funk Gilbert; mother, Elizabeth Bays of Saltville; daughters, Kimberly Gardner and husband, Johnny, of Gastonia, N.C., and Valerie Lewis and husband, James, of Saltville; grandchildren, Mindy Morris and husband, Eric, Brandon Henderson and wife, Michelle, Kelsey Lewis, Joshua Nutter, and James David Lewis; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Ryleigh, Avery, Landon and Maddex; sister, Diane Hawkins and husband, Dale; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Baumgardner and the Rev. R.L. Frye officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. Burial will be in the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tenn. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Kenneth W. Gilbert family.
