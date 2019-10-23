Gilbert, Stephen Phillip

June 7, 1977 - October 18, 2019
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Gilbert; parents, Phil and Ann Gilbert; sister, Kelly Gilbert; mother and father-in-law, Danny and Tina Carrico; sisters-in-law, Alicia Barrett, Veronica Vandenburg, and Amber Lundy; and nephews, Lucas Gilbert and Peyton Barrett; and grandmother, Evelyn Gilbert. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lynn Gilbert, Howard and Ella Barnes; cats, Freya and Pawl Stanley; special friends, Kendra Honaker and Travis Wasko; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and fans.
Steve Gilbert was the most beautiful, kindest, most gently fierce loving man, and graciously loved by all who have been in his life.
Steve’s passion and brilliance for music is a legacy that will forever be unmatched. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Save The Music Foundation.
All are invited to Steve’s Celebration of Life this Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 620 State – Music Room at 6 p.m.