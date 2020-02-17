Gilbert, Opal Day

Opal Day Gilbert, age 94, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at a Bristol, Tennessee hospital following a brief illness. She was born on Pea Patch, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Newton Blair and Nancy Evaline Davis Day. She had made her home in the Bristol area for the past 20 years and was a former employee of Eastern Isles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Milford Gilbert; two sons, Benny Marshall Gilbert and John Lyn Gilbert; sisters, Effie Burress, Elizabeth Rife, Ruth Day, Pauline Childress, Belle Day, Mae Coldiron, Willie Altizer, and Louise Sparks; and brothers, Grat Day, Harold Childress, Hubbard Childress, and Burley Day. Survivors are her daughter, Rita Gilbert Commons of Bristol, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Opal Day Gilbert will be conducted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. McGinnis Rife officiating. Interment will follow at the Day Family Cemetery on White Mountain near Pea Patch, Virginia. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Friends called after 6 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.

