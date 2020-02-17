Gilbert, Opal Day

Opal Day Gilbert, age 94, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at a Bristol, Tennessee hospital following a brief illness. She was born on Pea Patch, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Newton Blair and Nancy Evaline Davis Day. She had made her home in the Bristol area for the past 20 years and was a former employee of Eastern Isles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Milford Gilbert; two sons, Benny Marshall Gilbert and John Lyn Gilbert; sisters, Effie Burress, Elizabeth Rife, Ruth Day, Pauline Childress, Belle Day, Mae Coldiron, Willie Altizer, and Louise Sparks; and brothers, Grat Day, Harold Childress, Hubbard Childress, and Burley Day. Survivors are her daughter, Rita Gilbert Commons of Bristol, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Opal Day Gilbert will be conducted on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. McGinnis Rife officiating. Interment will follow at the Day Family Cemetery on White Mountain near Pea Patch, Virginia. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Friends called after 6 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
2:00PM
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA 24641
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Washington County Sheriff's Office investigating body found along Campground Road
-
Guest View: Will we learn from the Cabela’s closing?
-
BRIEFS: Richlands gridiron boss Greg Mance linked to head-coaching job in South Carolina
-
Bristol Tennessee school director's credentials in question
-
UPDATE: Man in police custody after threatening to jump off roof in downtown Bristol
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
New Client Specials! Integrative nutrition and wellness services assisting with digestive dysfunction, mental health, insomnia, fatigue, low energy, meal planning, and much more. www.soulsticenutrition.com soulsticenutrition@gmail.com