Gilbert, James W.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. James Walter Gilbert, 77, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home. He was born in Carbo, Virginia, son of the late William and Sally Parrott Gilbert. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Jackie E. Meyer and Frances L. Kiser. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from General Motors Corporation and after retirement he farmed. He was married to the love of his life, Nancy Gilbert for fifty-five years. James beat lung cancer with only a one percent survival rate. He was a giant of a man and had the heart, kindness, and humor of one as well. He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Gilbert; two sons, Kenneth W. Gilbert and Gregory S. Gilbert; two brothers, William Nile "Bud" Gilbert and Paul Travis Gilbert; three sisters, Barbara A. Lowe, Mary V. Higgins, and Jean Octina Gilbert; six grandchildren, Justin D. Gilbert and wife, Christina, Katelyn A. Harris and wife, Lauren, Joshua S. Gilbert, Melissa L. Gilbert, Jesse L. Gilbert, and Brennan J. Gilbert; four great-grandchildren, Savanna L. Hartley, Trey A., Dalis A. Gilbert, and Macie J. Gilbert; three special children, Diane Fields, Shellie Szymanski, and Deborah Smith; and one daughter-in-law, Jane Gilbert Funeral services for James W. Gilbert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Steven Spell officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. Military Rites will be conducted by the United States Marines Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Disabled American Veterans. Pallbearers will be Joshua S. Gilbert, Jesse L. Gilbert, Justin D. Gilbert, Mike Larkin, Brennan J. Gilbert, and Jack Fitzwater. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Gilbert family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Gilbert, James W.
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
3:00PM-5:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
Dec 29
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
