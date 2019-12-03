ABINGDON, Va. Betty Ruth Gilbert, age 80, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Grace Healthcare. She was a native of Dickenson County, Va. and had lived in Washington County, Va. Since 1983. Betty was of the Baptist faith and she attended Highlands Fellowship Church. She dedicated her life to making a home for her family. And, in her spare time, she loved to read; especially the Holy Bible. Betty loved her grandchildren and was happiest when she was caring for them. She was predeceased by her parents, Joe and Gladys Brooks; sons, Don Samuel Bailey Jr. and his wife, Kathy, and David Allen Bailey. Betty is survived by her son, Ronald Bailey (Cheryl) of Texas; daughters, Diana Gilliam of Georgia, Dana Gilbert (Adam Winters) of Damascus, Va., AND Dianna Gilbert (Scott Robinson) of Cleveland, Tenn.; brothers, Donald Ray Brooks of Haysi, Va., and Michael Brooks (Karen) of Mich.; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A crypt side funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Mausoleum at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Minister Johnny Bishop officiating. Honorary casket bearers will be Adam Winters, Richard Lane, Scott Robinson, Koty Fulton, Brady Vestal, R. Jay Bailey, and Robert Derby. Those attending the service are asked to be at the Mausoleum at least 15 minutes prior to the service. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Betty Ruth Gilbert and her family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

