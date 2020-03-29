Betty Lee Phipps Gilbert, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 10, 1932, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of Cecil and Ola Honaker Phipps, She lived her whole life in the Bristol area. Mrs. Gilbert was a secretary for the Bristol Tenn. School System, and was a lifetime member of Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Gilbert; and sister, Doris Jackson. Surviving include her son, Kevin Gilbert and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Gwendolyn Fries and husband, Jesse, and Daniel Gilbert; great-grandchild, Marnie Fries; and nieces, Karen Jackson and Jo Honaker. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association, 2020 Meadowview Pkwy.#100, Kingport, TN 37660. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

