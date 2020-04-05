Hazel Gibbs, 94, of Bristol, Va., peacefully passed in her home surrounded by the love and support of her family. She was born in Clinchco, Va., to Fuller and Vera Ray. Hazel was a woman of strong will, honesty, and deep devotion to Jehovah God and her family She is survived by her brother, Marcel Ray; three daughters, Frances Chery, Catherine McKnight and Victoria McKnight; three sons, Ezekiel Gibbs Jr., James Gibbs and Tony Gibbs; as well as a plethora of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was a lifetime associate member of the United Mines Workers of America. The family thanks the medical staff on the 4th floor at Ballad Health for all their compassion while she was there. The family also thanks the medical staff at Caris Health Care for your compassion and kindness to our mother and her family during the last days of her life. There will not be a funeral. Friends of the family who have called wanting to send flowers, please make a donation to: UMWA Miners Aid Fund, Attn:Bob Scaramozzino, 18354 Quantico Gateway Dr., Suite 200, Triangle VA 22171-1779. Professional service provided by R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.

