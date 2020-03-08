Barbara Helen Getman MARION, Va. Barbara Helen Niesz Getman, formerly of Bridgeport, N.Y., passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Abingdon Health and Rehab Center. Barbara was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on April 2, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adriane and Helen Niesz; her loving husband, Harold Getman; and a son, Daniel Getman. Barbara had a passion for animals. She worked for many years as an Animal Officer in the Town of Sullivan, N.Y. She was dedicated to taking care of others, and her family. She served as Den Mother for The Boy Scouts of America as well as a foster mother. She loved spending her time going on camping trips with her husband and working with her crafts. She was a faithful Christian and member of Marion Gospel Chapel. She is survived by her sons, Michael Getman of Marion and Anthony Getman of Victoria; daughter, Jennifer Kwiek and husband, Michael, of Syracuse, N.Y.; brother, Adriane Niesz Jr.; sister, Alice Renard; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and her Pastor, Dennis Bailey. Memorial services will be held at a later date at the Marion Gospel Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion is serving the Getman Family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Megan Boswell's attorney says found remains are a "tragedy"
-
Authorities: Remains found in relation to Boswell case
-
Abingdon man dies in fatal overnight crash on I-81
-
SCSO: Human remains believed to belong to Evelyn Boswell
-
Missing toddler’s grandmother says she’s having difficulty finding lawyer due to ‘stigma’ of case
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389