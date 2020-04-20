Rita Moody George, 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 20, 1942 in Huntsville, Ala., a daughter of the late Clarence and Lottie Lominick Moody. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Dennis Moody. Rita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Eddie George; daughter, Michele Crim and husband, Mark; son, Alan George and wife, Kelly; grandchildren, Aaron George, Brandan George and Grace An George; sisters, Patricia Rutland and Toni Richardson and husband, Mark; along with several nieces and nephews. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. George and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

