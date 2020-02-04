Susan Elizabeth Eller Gentry went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on March 16, 1948, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy Lowe Eller. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Mrs. Gentry served as an elementary educator where she taught students at Weaver and Valley Pike Elementary, and as a homebound teacher. She was a loving daughter, mother, and sister and will be missed by all. Mrs. Gentry was a faithful and longtime member of Rosemont Presbyterian Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Gentry in 2005; and brother, Morris Eller. She is survived by her son, Bryan Gentry; sister, Michelle Crockett; brothers, David Eller and wife, Connie and Larry Eller; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service and entombment will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel in Bristol, Va., with Pastor Chad Blevins and the Rev. Alan Chapman, officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

