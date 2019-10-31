Gentry, Mae Wilson Fritts

Mae Wilson Fritts Gentry, age 90, of Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1929, in Lenoir, North Carolina, to the late Jesse and Pansy Bryant Wilson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Andy Gentry and first husband, Robert Fritts. Mae cherished her family and had a special love for all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was everyone's "Happy Grandma". Mae had a special cat named Oreo that had become her constant companion and best friend. Mae was a member of Stateline Baptist Church and was a founding member of the Stateline WMU. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Jeff Fritts and wife, Pam, Bob Fritts; step-sons, Steve Gentry and wife, Mary, Mark Gentry and wife, Kim; brother, Clay Wilson and special friend, Linda Brown; grandchildren, Jessica Shearin and husband, Dustin, Stephanie Rucker and husband, Lawrence, Stephen Gentry and wife, Retha, Andrew Gentry and wife, Chelsie; great- grandchildren, Aaron Shearin, Noah Shearin, Ryan Gentry, Andilyn Gentry; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Stateline Baptist Church, with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Pastors, Paul Graybeal and Michael Icenhour will be officiating and special music will be provided by Kathy Green, Sharon Winters and Sherry Stout. A graveside service and burial will follow the service at Stateline Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Morefield, Mike Lewis, Larry McCloud, Dustin Shearin, Lawrence Rucker, Andrew Gentry and Steven Gentry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Van Neely, Stacy Greer, David Pennington, William Greer, Derrell Gentry, Jim Neaves, Jim Whitesell, Larry Wilson, Jeff Wilson and Derl McCloud. The family will receive friends at the home of Jeff Fritts, 8549 Hwy 91 N, Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, 37680. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideon's International P.O. Box 155, Mountain City, TN 37683-0155 or to the Stateline Cemetery Fund, 3800 Sugar Creek Rd, Laurel Bloomery, TN, 37680. The family would like to thank the Johnson County Rescue Squad and Johnson County Community Hospital for their help and compassion. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Mae Wilson Fritts Gentry has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
