MARION, Va. Bascome Campbell "B.C." Gentry, 96, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Abingdon Rehabilitation Center. He was born on August 17, 1923, in Washington County, Virginia and was the son of the late John Berry and Lydia Richardson Gentry. B.C. was a faithful member of Seven Mile Ford Christian Church. Corporal Bascome Campbell Gentry served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1953 during the Korean War. He worked at Brunswick Factory from 1953-1989. More recently, he enjoyed farming, gardening and bird-watching. B.C. was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark Kevin Gentry; and his eight siblings, Virginia Campbell, Edgar Gentry, Rosalie Arnold, May McCracken, Nancy Leonard, Pauline Watson, Irene Owens, and Doris Roe. He was the last of his generation and left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Janice Dutton Gentry; his daughter, Karen Gentry Lundy of Chilhowie; his daughter-in-law, Shirley Gentry of Chilhowie; his grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Lundy of Narrows and Myra and Laban Farmer of Abingdon; and several nieces and nephews; special brother-in-law, Howard Owens; special sister-in-law, Joann McCloud and friend Mike Dotson; several other loving family members also survive. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Jerry Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. The family request that everyone wear a mask covering for safety. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastor Cody Sturgill officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667 and the United States Army Honor Guard. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral chapel at 1:30 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Gentry family.
