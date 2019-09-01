Mrs. Nadyne Musick Gent, age 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of the New Garden Road section of Honaker, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home. Born November 25, 1930, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elexious Corbett and Ruby Electa Fuller Musick. A graduate of Honaker High School, she had spent most of her life in the Honaker area, prior to moving to Kingsport in 2012. She was a member of New Garden Baptist Church and attended Finney Baptist Church. A loving mother and grandmother, she devoted her life to caring and loving her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-six years, Rush Gent, one sister, Dorothy Annette Bailey and her husband, William, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Survivors include two daughters, Regina Joyce Gent Cabell and husband, Michael of Alexandria, Virginia and Melinda Denyse Gent McMurray and husband, Jack of Fall Branch, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Dustin Jackson and wife, Allison and Sasha Cabell and fiancé, Joe Erwin; one great-grandson, Liam Jackson; step-grandchildren, Michelle Brown and husband, Ray, Amy Thompson, Jason McMurray and wife, Michelle and Leslie Hardin and husband, Wes; step great-grandchildren, Chase Brown, Grace Brown, Sydney Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Natalie Thompson, Loren McMurray, Addy McMurray, Zain Hardin and Lyla Hardin; one sister, Lorene Charlton; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Musick and the Rev. Jody Breeding officiating. Entombment will follow in the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Charlton, Clinton Charlton, Todd Yates, Scott Hart, Jason McMurray, and Wes Hardin. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Lee Herndon, C.B. Yates, Jr., Arlan "Dan" Honaker, Wendell Hart, W.L. Gent, Herman Gent, Danny Chaney, Dickie Chaney, and Scotty Burks. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

