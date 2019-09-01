Mrs. Nadyne Musick Gent, age 88, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of the New Garden Road section of Honaker, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her home. Born November 25, 1930, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Elexious Corbett and Ruby Electa Fuller Musick. A graduate of Honaker High School, she had spent most of her life in the Honaker area, prior to moving to Kingsport in 2012. She was a member of New Garden Baptist Church and attended Finney Baptist Church. A loving mother and grandmother, she devoted her life to caring and loving her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-six years, Rush Gent, one sister, Dorothy Annette Bailey and her husband, William, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Survivors include two daughters, Regina Joyce Gent Cabell and husband, Michael of Alexandria, Virginia and Melinda Denyse Gent McMurray and husband, Jack of Fall Branch, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Dustin Jackson and wife, Allison and Sasha Cabell and fiancé, Joe Erwin; one great-grandson, Liam Jackson; step-grandchildren, Michelle Brown and husband, Ray, Amy Thompson, Jason McMurray and wife, Michelle and Leslie Hardin and husband, Wes; step great-grandchildren, Chase Brown, Grace Brown, Sydney Thompson, Olivia Thompson, Natalie Thompson, Loren McMurray, Addy McMurray, Zain Hardin and Lyla Hardin; one sister, Lorene Charlton; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Stephen Musick and the Rev. Jody Breeding officiating. Entombment will follow in the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Charlton, Clinton Charlton, Todd Yates, Scott Hart, Jason McMurray, and Wes Hardin. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Lee Herndon, C.B. Yates, Jr., Arlan "Dan" Honaker, Wendell Hart, W.L. Gent, Herman Gent, Danny Chaney, Dickie Chaney, and Scotty Burks. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…