Geisenhaver, Lee Ann S.

Lee Ann S. Geisenhaver passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 66 in Abingdon, Virginia. Lee Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and teacher to many. Lee Ann was born on March 28, 1953 in Tecumseh, Michigan. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1971, along with her future husband, Frank Geisenhaver, and furthered her education at Eastern Michigan University where she graduated in 1975. Lee Ann began swimming at a very young age and never stopped. A competitive swimmer through high school and college, she went on to coach at Michigan Tech. Her love of all things water continued throughout her life as she taught swimming lessons, water aerobics and water arthritis classes, spent countless hours on South Holston Lake, and was instrumental in starting the Abingdon High School swimming team, coaching for nine years, where she was lovingly known as Coach G. Lee Ann was a long-time member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Abingdon, Virginia. She served on the parish council for nine years and was President of the Parish Council for three terms. She was an active member in the community, volunteering for many years for Meals on Wheels and at the Faith in Action food pantry. More than anything, Lee Ann loved to laugh, and those that knew her loved to hear her unbelievably infectious laugh. Lee Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen L. Schneider; father, Karl R. Schneider; stepmother, Nina Schneider; brother, Karl L. Schneider; sister-in-law, Marie A. Ramsey; and son, Angus J. Pochyla. Lee Ann is survived by her husband, Frank Geisenhaver; daughter, Maggie Pochyla and her husband, Chris Emery; grandchildren, Neal and Davis Pochyla; daughter-in-law, Cassie Pochyla; sister, Mary Gibson; and nephews, John Gibson and James (Tamara) Ramsey. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Green Spring Presbyterian Church (22007 Green Springs Church Road, Abingdon, VA 24211), with funeral services to begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jon Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Green Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Neal and Davis Pochyla, Chris Malone, Brian Murphy, James Ramsey, and Danny Plummer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given in her name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate) or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (give.bcrf.org/). The family of Lee Ann S. Geisenhaver is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.