Mary Inman Boyd Geiger, 78, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born to parents Mary Berens Boyd and James Peyton Boyd, on January 24, 1941 in Bristol, Virginia. She graduated from Virginia High School in 1959 and went on to study Elementary Education at East Tennessee State University. Mary Inman worked as a Elementary School Teacher for 30 plus years in the Bristol Virginia School System. Mary also worked at Virginia Intermont College and the American Lung Association. She enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and travel. Mary was a charter member of the Alpha Psi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary sorority of women educators. She served as president of this organization three times. She also had a passion for volunteer work especially the Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire. Mary was a life-long member of Central Presbyterian Church. Mary Inman is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ben Morris; brother, Peyton Boyd; grandchildren, Blakeleigh and Kane Mathes; and many special cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim E. Geiger. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Anne Aichinger officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the church. A private entombment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys and Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, 311 Rebecca St., Bristol, VA 24201 and Central Presbyterian Church, 301 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Geiger family.