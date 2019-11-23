Diana Marie Helbert Geiger, age 59, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home. She was born on March 15, 1960, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Benjamin and Sarah Rogers Helbert. Diana was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and for 34 years was employed as the Manager of Big Eddie's Deli. Diana was a beloved Wife, a cherished Mother to her children, and a wonderful Grandmother. She was a hard working woman who showed love to not only her family but her community as well. This kind-hearted woman brought many smiles to many faces. Diana was a tough woman, and her memories will never fade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sisters, Shirley Callahan and Sarah Baines; and brother, Larry Helbert. Survivors include her loving husband of 41 years, Bill Geiger; daughters, April Geiger and Christina Burchard; grandchildren, Andrea White, Seven White, Damien Armstrong, Emily Burchard, and Alexis Burchard; sister, Sandra Bowers; brother, Jimmy Helbert; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Sarah and Kevin Wingard and Sandra Green for their many years of friendship. The funeral service for Mrs. Geiger will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Monday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Weaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.