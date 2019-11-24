Diana Marie Helbert Geiger, age 59, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home. The funeral service for Mrs. Geiger will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Monday, prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Weaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
