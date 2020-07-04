Geer, James

SALTVILLE, Va. Mr. James Geer departed this life peacefully on July, 1, 2020, at NHC Healthcare at the age of 93. Jim was born on April 14, 1927, to the late James Geer and Ora Tolbert Geer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then began a long career with Holston Defense-Tennessee Eastman retiring in 1985. He attended the Saltville Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Frye and his lifelong companion, Ruth W. Austin. Jim is survived by his family, R. Wayne and Jeannie Austin of Abingdon, Lindsey Austin Reddersen (Brian) of Cary, N.C., and Lesley Austin Pennington (Chad) of Abingdon; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Caroline Reddersen, Ellyson Pennington, and Carson Reddersen. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Peggy Gates, Rita Coe, Bobby Austin, Toby Cook, Judy Hess, Charles Frye Jr., Peggy Boyd, and Eloise Wise. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Elizabeth Cemetery with the Rev. John Chapman officiating. Military Rites were conducted by U.S. Army Honor -Guard and Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James Geer family.

To send flowers to the family of James Geer, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.