Geer, James

SALTVILLE, Va. Mr. James Geer departed this life peacefully on July, 1, 2020, at NHC Healthcare at the age of 93. Jim was born on April 14, 1927, to the late James Geer and Ora Tolbert Geer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1946. He then began a long career with Holston Defense-Tennessee Eastman retiring in 1985. He attended the Saltville Baptist Church. He is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Frye and his lifelong companion, Ruth W. Austin. Jim is survived by his family, R. Wayne and Jeannie Austin of Abingdon, Lindsey Austin Reddersen (Brian) of Cary, N.C., and Lesley Austin Pennington (Chad) of Abingdon; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Caroline Reddersen, Ellyson Pennington, and Carson Reddersen. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Peggy Gates, Rita Coe, Bobby Austin, Toby Cook, Judy Hess, Charles Frye Jr., Peggy Boyd, and Eloise Wise. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Elizabeth Cemetery with the Rev. John Chapman officiating. Military Rites were conducted by U.S. Army Honor -Guard and Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the James Geer family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Travel, failing to follow guidelines blamed for COVID rise in NE Tenn., SW Va.
-
Authorities seeking two individuals charged in connection with human remains found in burned home near Bristol
-
Virginia announces changes in school guidance on reopening
-
Officials fear for separate Marion protests' safety
-
Bristol nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.