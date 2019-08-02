BRISTOL, Tenn. June 12, 1956 - July 30, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Flory Gaylor announce her passing. Flory, 63, was a long-standing resident of Bristol, Tenn. She passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, as a result of natural causes. Her family, friends, and caretakers remained with her as she slipped away from this world and into the hands of God. Flory was born in San Jose, Costa Rica. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, going out to eat, watching movies, telling jokes and reading/studying the Bible. She also enjoyed arts & crafts and caring for her dogs. Flory was an active member at La Casa de Restauración Church, Bristol, Tenn. Flory was well known for being a kind hearted woman who always had a smile to share. Flory was a "social butterfly" who loved being around people. Flory is survived by her son, Andrew Jack Gaylor of Johnson City, Tenn.; her and daughter, Andrea K. Díaz, of Abingdon, Va. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Mila Gaylor of Johnson City, Tenn.; her son-in-law, Juan C. Diaz of Abingdon, Va.; her grandchildren, Aitiana "Tia" Gaylor of O'Denton, Md., Jasmine Gaylor of Bristol, Tenn., and Oliver Díaz and Sophia Díaz, of Abingdon, Va.; and her niece, Marcela Hernández Delgado of Alajuela, Costa Rica. Lastly, Flory leaves extended family members in Costa Rica, to include siblings, Sioni, Rodolfo, José, Beto, Hilda, Guiselle, and Isabel, whom also has children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Gaylor, World War II Army Veteran and her mother, Zoraida María Hernández Delgado. Flory is forever and lovingly remembered by her family, friends and community members. A celebration of Flory's life will be held at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Her viewing will be held 2 p.m., the funeral service will be held 3 p.m. with a procession and burial to follow. The Rev. Barbara Farmer and Pastor Saúl Delgado will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Jack Gaylor, Juan Díaz, Esteban Espinoza Miranda, Saúl Delgado, Roberto Mejía, and Jaime Velásquez. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The Gaylor family is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.